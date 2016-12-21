G Isaiah Thomas scored a career-high 44 points to lead the Celtics to a 112-109 victory in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 36 after halftime, finished 10 of 16 from the floor, 7 of 10 from 3-point range, and made a career-best 17 of 17 at the foul line. Thomas also had six assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block. "I wasn't trying to get 40," Thomas said. "I just knew I had to get a little more aggressive." Said Boston center Al Horford: "He just carried us. He takes a lot of pressure off our team. He just makes it look so easy."