8 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 24, 2016 / 3:42 AM / 8 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Isaiah Thomas was coming off a career-best 44 points in Tuesday's victory at Memphis, needing only 16 field goal attempts to score those 44.

G Isaiah Thomas acknowledges that he has a flair for the dramatic. Thomas scored 28 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter of Thursday's 109-102 victory over Indiana. "Fourth quarter ain't for everybody," Thomas said. "That's when it really matters. I just embrace the opportunity. I love the fourth quarter. I love when the game is close. I want to be that type of guy. I just do what I have always done, I guess. "Coach (Brad) Stevens just kept saying, "Keep firing away, because we're getting all the shots we want." We kept at it, stayed the course, and that's what it's all about. If we get stops and get out in transition, we're a tough team to beat." Thomas was coming off a career-best 44 points in Tuesday's victory at Memphis.

