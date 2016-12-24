Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Avery Bradley scored 17 points for Boston (17-13).

G Isaiah Thomas came inro Friday's game with 121 points and 24 assists in the last four games, all wins, making him the first Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1990 to average 30 points and six assists in four straight wins.

G Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists in 34:17 Friday. Afterward, he was frustrated over his team dropping to 6-6 at home (11-7 on the road) but said his team "can't hang out heads" over this loss.

C Al Horford had 23 points for Boston (17-13).

F Amir Johnson added 17 points for Boston (17-13).