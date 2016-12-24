FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 25, 2016 / 9:33 PM / 8 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley scored 17 points for Boston (17-13).

G Isaiah Thomas came inro Friday's game with 121 points and 24 assists in the last four games, all wins, making him the first Celtics player since Larry Bird in 1990 to average 30 points and six assists in four straight wins.

G Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists in 34:17 Friday. Afterward, he was frustrated over his team dropping to 6-6 at home (11-7 on the road) but said his team "can't hang out heads" over this loss.

C Al Horford had 23 points for Boston (17-13).

F Amir Johnson added 17 points for Boston (17-13).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.