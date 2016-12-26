FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 27, 2016 / 3:13 AM / 8 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Smart hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as Boston blew a 13-point lead before escaping Madison Square Garden with a 119-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

G Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 27 points Sunday.

F Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk added 16 apiece for the Celtics Sunday.

C Al Horford found Marcus Smart for the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as Boston blew a 13-point lead before escaping Madison Square Garden with a 119-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.