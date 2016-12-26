Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Smart hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter as Boston blew a 13-point lead before escaping Madison Square Garden with a 119-114 victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday.

G Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 27 points Sunday.

F Jae Crowder and Kelly Olynyk added 16 apiece for the Celtics Sunday.

