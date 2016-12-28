Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Avery Bradley scored 23 points and added seven rebounds and four assists in Boston's 113-103 win over Memphis.

G Isaiah Thomas, the reigning Eastern Conference player of the week, had his 16th straight 20-point game, the longest current streak in the NBA.

G Gerald Green scored a season-high 19 points in less than 19 minutes to help the Celtics to a 113-103 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Green logged a season-high 18:48 of playing time and went 7 of 10 from the floor, 3 of 5 from behind the arc. He had five rebounds and was a plus-12 the second straight win, Boston's sixth victory in seven games. "Right now, the most important thing is that we're winning games," Green said. "Whatever rotation he throws out there, as long as we win games and keep getting better as a unit and keep getting better as a team, that's the most important thing."