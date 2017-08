G Avery Bradley, who needed X-rays on his left hand and hurt both hands during the game, scored 23 points Thursday at Cleveland. Bradley finished the game after the X-rays and said afterward he was fine.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 31 points and handed out nine assists to lead the Celtics in a loss at Cleveland on Thursday. It was his 17th straight 20-point game -- the longest current NBA streak. He has scored under 20 once this season, and he had 18 in that game.