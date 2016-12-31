FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
January 1, 2017 / 12:46 AM / 8 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley was sick and out. Bradley hurt both hands in Cleveland on Thursday, but would have been able to play had it not been for illness.

G Isaiah Thomas scored a club-record 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter -- the highest total ever run up by a Boston guard -- and led the Celtics to a 117-114 victory over the undermanned Heat.

C Al Horford had 21 points and six rebounds as the Celtics (20-14) won for the seventh time in their last nine games -- and did it without No. 2 scorer and leading rebounder Avery Bradley, who was sick and not in the building.

