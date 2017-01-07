Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Smart had 14 points and eight assists off the bench.

G Avery Bradley led the Celtics (22-14) with 26 points and nine rebounds Friday.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 24 points -- his 20th straight 20-point game -- and also hit a big 3-pointer with 2:19 left for the Celtics. He scored six points in the final 2:19.

C Tyler Zeller missed his third straight game, the second with illness, and won't play Saturday night, either.

C Al Horford hit a go-ahead 3-pointer from the right corner with 17.2 seconds left as the Celtics came from behind to nip the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106.