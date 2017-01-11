FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
January 12, 2017 / 3:54 AM / 7 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Smart continued to fill in nicely for the injured Avery Bradley, contributing 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals Tuesday in a loss at Toronto.

G Avery Bradley missed his second consecutive game Tuesday due to an strained right Achilles tendon. Coach Brad Stevens had no update on Bradley's status for Wednesday when Boston visits Washington.

G Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 27 points and seven assists Tuesday in a loss at Toronto.

C Tyler Zeller (sinus infection) missed his fourth game Tuesday. According to coach Brad Stevens, Zeller has "been seeing a bunch of different doctors over the last couple days."

