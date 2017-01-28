Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Olynyk scored 16 off the bench as Boston (28-18) bested Orlando for the 12th straight meeting at TD Garden.

F Jaylen Brown and C Tyler Zeller scored 19 of the Celtics' season-high 39 first-quarter points to lead Boston in a 128-98 rout of the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

G Avery Bradley (sore right Achilles) missed his fifth straight game Friday against the Magic. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he would not travel for Saturday's game at the Bucks. "No updates from when we talked last, which is he's getting a lot better" said Stevens, who said last Saturday that Bradley would miss all four games this week.

G Isaiah Thomas was named an All-Star reserve for the Eastern Conference on Thursday. "While this is supposedly an individual honor, it really is a team award, recognizing our success as a team," Thomas wrote on Twitter. Thomas ranks second in the NBA in scoring with 29.1 points per game. "Nobody was surprised that his name was called, nor anybody should be," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "You weren't sitting there with a lot of angst waiting for his named to be called."

C Al Horford (groin) did not play Friday against the Magic but is probable for Saturday's game at the Bucks. Horford tweaked his groin in Wednesday's win over the Rockets. "(He) went through a workout this morning, actually felt pretty good but not quite 100 percent," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. Stevens does not expect Horford to miss extended time.

