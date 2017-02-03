FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
February 4, 2017 / 4:07 AM / 7 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PG Isaiah Thomas, the league's second overall scorer for the season,was named Eastern Conference Player of the Month. Thomas led the league in scoring during the month at 32.9 points per game, carrying the Celtics to a 10-4 record and into first place in the Atlantic Division. Named an All-Star for the second straight year, Thomas shot 49.7 percent overall and 43.2 percent from 3-point range while extending his streak of 20-point games to 33 in a row -- the longest in the league this season. He had eight 30-point outbursts, including a pair with at least 40, to raise his season mark to 29.7 per game.

