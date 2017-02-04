F Kelly Olynyk returned Friday after missing a game with a shoulder injury.

G Avery Bradley missed his ninth straight game on Friday with a sore Achilles. "We're still progressing at a conservative rate," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Bradley.

PG Isaiah Thomas, who seems to know everything on the court, had no idea he had just come within two points of becoming the first Celtics player ever to score 40 points in three straight games on Friday night. "I didn't know about the three games in a row," Boston's little big man said after scoring 21 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics won their sixth in a row with a 113-107 victory over the Lakers on Friday night. "I didn't know about it or I would have had the last shot. I'm glad we won, that's all that matters." Thomas, the league leader in fourth-quarter scoring (10.5 per game coming in), scored his 37th and 38th points with 2:25 left but didn't take another shot. He was 6 of 9 from the floor in the fourth quarter and went 7 of 7 from the foul line in the game, making him 46 of 47 in the last four games. He has 34 straight 20-point games as he continues to charge at John Havlicek's club record of 40. Thomas raised his season average to 29.9 points a game. Larry Bird holds the Celtics record for scoring in a season, also at 29.9, but Bird was 29.934 and Thomas is at 29.891.