6 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
February 10, 2017 / 6:44 AM / 6 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Avery Bradley (Achilles strain) will not join the team on its road trip and will not play until after the All-Star break.

G Avery Bradley (Achilles strain) will not return until after the All-Star break.

G Isaiah Thomas, the NBA's second-leading scorer and former Kings draft pick, scored 26 points, but he made only 6 of 16 shots and committed three turnovers. He has scored at least 20 points in 36 consecutive games, four shy of John Havlicek's team record.

F Amir Johnson added 14 points for Boston, which opened a four-game Western Conference road trip by having its longest winning streak since February 2013 snapped.

