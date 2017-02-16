Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Kelly Olynyk scored 16 points and had seven rebounds off the bench.

G Marcus Smart had a career-high eight steals. Smart had 17 points and five assists Wednesday.

G Avery Bradley (Achilles) missed his 19th straight and 20th in the last 21 games Wednesday against the 76ers. He will not play Thursday when the Celtics visit the Bulls.

G Isaiah Thomas tied John Havlicek's 45-year-old Celtics record with his 40th straight 20-point game, scoring 33 and pulling off his usual fourth-quarter heroics in a 116-108 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.