G Marcus Smart had 14 points and five rebounds for Boston (38-21).

F Jaylen Brown nailed the corner shot off an Al Horford feed in the final minute and the Celtics topped the Detroit Pistons 104-98 on Sunday at The Palace.

SG Avery Bradley missed his 22nd game with a sore right Achilles but should return "any day now," according to coach Brad Stevens. The Celtics, who were also missing SG Gerald Green (bruised heel), have a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 33 points, extending his franchise record for consecutive 20-point games to 43, but was 1 of 7 from the field in the fourth quarter.

F Jae Crowder collected 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Boston (38-21).