G Isaiah Thomas had 35 points and five 3-pointers for the Celtics (40-23). Boston had a two-game winning streak broken.

F Jae Crowder contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics (40-23). Boston had a two-game winning streak broken.

F Al Horford (right elbow sprain) missed the game. Horford had 17 points in 31 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.