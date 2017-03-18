Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

G Marcus Smart started for Isaiah Thomas and chipped in 12 points, including four free throws in the final 24 seconds.

G Avery Bradley added 16 points, though he missed the front end of two foul shots with 9.1 seconds left before Brooklyn's final attempts to tie.

G Isaiah Thomas missed the first of at least two games with a bone bruise on his right knee and fifth game overall this season. Without their leading scorer, the Celtics struggled most of the night to get offense.

F Jae Crowder collected season highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics overcame the absence of Isaiah Thomas and held on for a 98-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

F Al Horford contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.