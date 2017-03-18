FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
March 19, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 5 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Marcus Smart started for Isaiah Thomas and chipped in 12 points, including four free throws in the final 24 seconds.

G Avery Bradley added 16 points, though he missed the front end of two foul shots with 9.1 seconds left before Brooklyn's final attempts to tie.

G Isaiah Thomas missed the first of at least two games with a bone bruise on his right knee and fifth game overall this season. Without their leading scorer, the Celtics struggled most of the night to get offense.

F Jae Crowder collected season highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds as the Celtics overcame the absence of Isaiah Thomas and held on for a 98-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

F Al Horford contributed 14 points and eight rebounds.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.