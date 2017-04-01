Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Jaylen Brown, a rookie, had 12 points and nine rebounds Friday.

G Avery Bradley was out again with a recurrence of the stomach bug that cost him a game earlier on the homestand. He is also doubtful for Sunday's game against the Knicks in New York. "He's not in the hospital, but he's not doing so hot," said coach Brad Stevens.

G Isaiah Thomas scored 35 points and dished out seven assists Friday. Thomas, who set the Celtics' season 3-pointer record Wednesday night, extended another club record with a 3-pointer in his 51st straight game and also recorded his 51st 25-point game and 29th 30-point game. It was also his 67th 20-point game (including 12 straight), one behind Westbrook for the league lead.

F Jae Crowder scored 18 points Friday.

F Al Horford collected 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists Friday.