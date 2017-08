F Kelly Olynyk, who was averaging 8.3 points per game in the playoffs, exploded for 14 of his career-playoff-high 26 points in the first 8:34 of the fourth quarter Monday, making five consecutive shots and playing solid defense to help the Celtics put away the Wizards.

G Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and 12 rebounds Monday, making him the first player to put up those numbers in a Game 7 since 2007.