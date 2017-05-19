FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
May 20, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 3 months ago

Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Jaylen Brown had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Boston in a Game 1 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

G Avery Bradley and F Jae Crowder led the Celtics with 21 points apiece in a Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

G Isaiah Thomas, hounded all night, had 17 points and 10 assists in a Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. He was just 7 of 19 from the floor, 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

F Jae Crowder and G Avery Bradley led the Celtics with 21 points apiece in a Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.