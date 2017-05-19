Boston Celtics - PlayerWatch

F Jaylen Brown had 10 points and nine rebounds off the bench for Boston in a Game 1 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

G Avery Bradley and F Jae Crowder led the Celtics with 21 points apiece in a Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

G Isaiah Thomas, hounded all night, had 17 points and 10 assists in a Game 1 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. He was just 7 of 19 from the floor, 2 of 7 from 3-point range.

