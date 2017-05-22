F Kelly Olynyk contributed 15 points Sunday as Boston beat Cleveland 111-108 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. He scored two points in the blowout losses in Boston after scoring 26 in Game 7 of the semifinals vs. Washington Monday.

G Marcus Smart replaced Isaiah Thomas (hip injury) scored a career-high 27 points and handed out seven assists in Boston's 111-108 win at Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

G Avery Bradley scored 20 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer for the Boston Celtics with 0.1 seconds remaining in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland on Sunday. Bradley's shot left his hands with about 2.8 seconds remaining. It bounced off different parts of the rim four times, and it didn't roll into the basket until there was 0.1 seconds to go. "Thank God it's bouncing on the rim because that's taking time," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. "If it goes in or doesn't go in, they have a timeout left. So when it bounced around, I was actually hoping it went in, obviously, but not completely disappointed that it was bouncing up there."

G Isaiah Thomas (right hip injury) will travel outside of Boston to undergo further examination Monday to determine if surgery is needed.He will miss the remainder of the playoffs after aggravating a hip injury during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday.

F Jae Crowder amassed 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 111-108 win at Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

F Al Horford scored 16 points in Boston's 111-108 win in Cleveland in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

F Amir Johnson also rejoined the Boston lineup after being replaced by Gerald Green in Game 2. Johnson scored two points in nine minutes, while Green scored five points in seven minutes.