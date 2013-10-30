Preview: Celtics at Raptors

For a city that has become accustomed to holding championship parades, the 2013-14 NBA season could be a long one. The Boston Celtics begin their rebuild in earnest Wednesday night as they visit the Toronto Raptors in the season opener for both teams. The Celtics come into the campaign with a decidedly different look, absent departed favorites Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce and without injured point guard Rajon Rondo.

Boston has constructed a roster destined to finish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, with Rondo and Jeff Green the only key holdovers. A mix of veteran retreads (Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries) and promising young players (Kelly Olynyk, Jared Sullinger) will try to keep Boston competitive. Toronto returns the majority of its roster from last season, with the departure of former No. 1 overall pick Andrea Bargnani the one major exception.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSNNE (Boston), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (2012-13: 41-40): In addition to dealing with the absence of two of the franchise’s top players — both traded to Brooklyn in the offseason — the Celtics welcome a new head coach. Brad Stevens takes over for Doc Rivers, and Rondo told The Boston Globe the team’s new bench boss has already established an identity. “Brad’s not really strict,” Rondo said. “He lets you go out and play the game. He just wants you to play every possession really hard. Whoever has it going — that’s how he coaches the game.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2012-13: 34-48): While Toronto’s overall record was a major disappointment, the club actually played decent basketball for the majority of the season — going 30-29 following a 4-19 start. The trade of Bargnani to the New York Knicks, bringing sharpshooter Steve Novak and a future first-round pick back in return, eliminates one of last season’s biggest distractions. The move also allows the Raptors to pair Amir Johnson with Jonas Valanciunas in what should be a better defensive frontcourt.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston won three of four meetings between the teams last season.

2. Sullinger is suspended for the opener for his role in a domestic violence incident in August.

3. Raptors PG Kyle Lowry is dealing with an injured left ring finger and will play with a splint for the next six weeks.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Celtics 98