Preview: Celtics at Raptors

Toronto has a golden opportunity to break a season-long four-game slide when it hosts struggling Boston on Saturday. The Celtics have lost eight of 10, have a quick turnaround following an overtime loss at Indiana on Friday and figure to be shorthanded after the trade of forward Brandan Wright to Phoenix and the reported agreement to ship leading scorer Jeff Green to Memphis. Jae Crowder received his first start with Boston in place of Green on Friday, collecting 11 points and seven rebounds.

The first three losses in the Raptors’ slide came on the road against quality Western Conference opponents, but a 103-95 setback against Charlotte at home on Thursday was much more of a surprise. “Tonight, we sucked as a team,” guard Kyle Lowry said after the loss. “We have to figure it out soon.” Lowry had 35 points on 12-of-17 shooting in a 110-107 win at Boston on Nov. 5, Toronto’s third consecutive triumph in the series.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), Sportsnet 360 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (12-22): Rookie point guard Marcus Smart is among many Boston players whose minutes have fluctuated as head coach Brad Stevens fiddles with his rotation amid many roster moves. At the very least, Smart has established a few patterns when on the floor, doing a vast majority of his offensive work from beyond the arc while excelling at taking care of the basketball. Twelve of his last 16 baskets have been 3-pointers and Smart has 19 assists against just two turnovers in 119 minutes in January.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (24-11): The four-game slide has coincided with a shooting slump for Lou Williams, who missed all seven of his 3-point tries in the loss to Charlotte. The veteran guard had 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting in Toronto’s last win Dec. 28 in Denver, but is 15-for-49 from the floor during the skid. When DeMar DeRozan returns from a groin injury - perhaps next week - Williams may get bumped down a peg when it comes to playing time, and his current drought is not helping his cause.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics G Avery Bradley has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games after reaching that mark just twice through December.

2. Raptors F Amir Johnson is 22-of-34 from the field over the last six games.

3. Toronto is 5-0 against Atlantic Division opponents.

PREDICTION: Raptors 102, Celtics 94