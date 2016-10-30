Kings hold off Timberwolves

SACRAMENTO -- In a game defined by runs, Sacramento Kings forward Matt Barnes made the game's biggest play with a leap and a stretch.

Barnes' block of a follow attempt by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns late in the fourth quarter led to a 3-pointer by teammate guard Ty Lawson, the key moment in a 106-103 victory for the Kings at Golden 1 Center that gave them their first victory in their new home.

Center DeMarcus Cousins finished with 29 points, and forward Rudy Gay scored 28 for Sacramento, including 10 apiece during a 24-1 third-quarter run that turned around the contest.

But Minnesota rallied late in the fourth quarter, scoring nine straight points to forge a 96-96 tie with 4:24 to go. Gay's wing jumper for the Kings after a near turnover broke a 100-100 tie with 1:55 to go.

Guard Ben McLemore added 13 points, including two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Sacramento. Barnes added 12 points and nine assists in 27 minutes.

Forward Andrew Wiggins finished with 29 points to lead the Timberwolves, including six straight during the 9-0 run that tied the game. Guard Zach LaVine added 21 for Minnesota.

The Timberwolves seemed to take control in the first half, running out to a 45-27 lead barely three minutes into the second quarter, and entering halftime up 65-54.

But Sacramento, the league's worst defensive team a year ago, held Minnesota without a field goal for more than six minutes and to just three over a 12-minute stretch that bridged the third and fourth quarters. They scored 17 straight points during the run and outscored Minnesota 31-12 in the third quarter.

For the Timberwolves, the collapse proved all too familiar. Minnesota began its campaign by sprinting to a 20-3 lead against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, only to let that game slip away in a 16-point third quarter.

It also kept coach Tom Thibodeau from getting his first victory with Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost their first two of a season for the first time since 2011.

NOTES: Kings F DeMarcus Cousins became only the 10th player since 1983 to record 10 games of at least 35 points and 15 rebounds when he went for 37 and 16 against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Shaquille O'Neal is the leader with 52 such contests. ... Longtime Timberwolves C Kevin Garnett joined TNT show "Inside the NBA" as a special contributor. Garnett debuts Thursday. ... Kings F Omri Casspi, who averaged 27.3 minutes in 69 games a season ago, played only 8:32 in Sacramento's first two contests. ... G Kris Dunn, Minnesota's top pick and No. 5 overall in the NBA draft, is the Timberwolves' only rookie. Minnesota used three last season. ... Kings G Ty Lawson averaged 35.5 minutes in Sacramento's first two games. He's the team's only true point guard until G Darren Collsion returns from an eight-game suspension for domestic abuse.