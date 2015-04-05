Smart’s buzzer-beater lifts Celtics into eighth place in East

TORONTO -- Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens didn’t like the defensive alignment he saw from the Toronto Raptors following a timeout with four seconds remaining in overtime.

So he decided to do something about it.

Stevens called another timeout with 2.6 seconds remaining and diagramed a play for guard Isaiah Thomas to hit the game-winning shot.

Instead it was another guard that hit the game-winner for the Celtics.

After Thomas’ layup with tipped by Toronto guard Lou Williams, rookie Marcus Smart’s tip-in as time expired lifted the Celtics to a 117-116 win on Saturday.

”I didn’t really want to inbound it if our first option wasn’t open and it wasn‘t,“ Stevens said of the final play. ”We were trying to go to Evan (Turner) and they smothered it. They actually switched and it made it a worse matchup for us.

“I knew right when they switched it we were going to call a timeout, but then Marcus threw it in.”

Smart was confident he had plenty of time to get a shot off for the win.

”Isaiah, when he drove, he committed two defenders, including mine,“ Smart said. ”I knew if he could just get the ball up in the area, I could get the offensive rebound.

“It was like a pass, Lou Williams swiped it to the area I was in and I was able to get the shot off in time.”

Smart finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Williams thought he’d got enough of Thomas’ shot to secure the victory.

“I thought I did enough,” Williams said. “I was able to knock it loose. With 2.6 seconds they’re going full court. I thought I got the stop and it’s just a bad bounce that went right to Smart where he could grab it and put it in. It’s just tough.”

Smart’s dramatic shot moved the Celtics into eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are ahead of Miami, which lost at Detroit and one-half game behind Brooklyn, which it owns the tiebreaker over.

”We heard after the game,“ Boston center Tyler Zeller said. ”It’s a great thing for us to move back into. I think we’re in eighth now, but hopefully we can continue to work. The ball is back in our court.

Thomas led the Celtics with 25 points and Zeller added 20 on a night when Boston took an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Just prior to Smart’s game-winning shot, Williams hit a deep 3-pointer with 4.9 seconds remaining. It appeared the Raptors (45-32) were headed for a fourth win in five games but instead they fell 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the third seed.

”You’ve been around so long that you know to not get too excited,“ said Williams, who finished with 27 points and four rebounds. ”It was cool to make a shot, but you realize you still have to guard. I didn’t really get too high on that.

Smart’s game-winning play was one of two big shots he hit in the extra session. Before Williams hit the 3-pointer, Smart had a corner 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 114-113 edge with 32 seconds left.

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points as Toronto dropped a second straight game in the final minute in as many nights. On Friday, the Raptors were beaten in Brooklyn on a tip-in by Thaddeus Young with 22 seconds remaining in regulation.

Toronto rallied from an eight-point deficit and forced overtime on DeRozan’s five-foot jumper with six seconds remaining that forged a 104-104 tie. The Celtics had a chance to win in regulation but Thomas missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

NOTES: Raptors F Amir Johnson sustained a right ankle sprain after coming down on teammate Jonas Valanciunas’ foot in Friday’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets. F Tyler Hansbrough replaced Johnson in the starting lineup and scored 18 points. ... Toronto G Kyle Lowry (back spasms) missed his sixth straight game. ... Celtics F Jae Crowder, who twisted his ankle in Friday’s loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, was active and played 30 minutes. ... Boston F Jared Sullinger played in his second straight game Saturday after missing 24 games because of a broken foot. He was scoreless in 12 minutes. ... Celtics’ G Isaiah Thomas had highest point total since returning from a back injury on March 25.