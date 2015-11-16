Preview: Celtics at Rockets

The Houston Rockets have been a huge disappointment thus far this season and look to end their second three-game skid of the campaign when they host the Boston Celtics on Monday. The Rockets didn’t lose three straight games once in last regular season when they went 56-26.

Houston has never found its groove and pleas from coach Kevin McHale have fallen on deaf ears. ”We’ve had a lot of heart-to-hearts,“ McHale told reporters. ”As a matter of fact, we talk too much. Talking doesn’t win basketball games. I’ve never seen talking win anything, unless you’re talking on defense.” Boston has won four of its last five games and delivered an impressive 100-85 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Second-year point guard Marcus Smart scored a career-best 26 points and the Celtics outscored Oklahoma City 28-11 in the fourth quarter.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (5-4): The inconsistent Smart was just 3-of-16 shooting over the previous two games before breaking loose and making 9-of-14 shots against the Thunder. He was pumped up more than usual due to the fact that he attended nearby Oklahoma State and was eager to go up against Oklahoma City star Russell Westbrook, who was just 5-of-20 shooting. “He played a special game. I think Oklahoma has a special place in his heart,” Boston forward Jared Sullinger told reporters. “There’s something about Oklahoma that gives him an extra pep in his step. He was knocking down everything.”

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (4-6): Star guard James Harden has been among the inconsistent players as he is averaging 38.5 points in the squad’s four victories and 21.7 in the six defeats. Harden is shooting just 37.1 percent from the field and was a porous 5-of-21 in Saturday’s 110-98 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. “You just got to keep fighting and keep pushing away. That’s all we can do,” Harden told reporters. “Eventually, things will turn around. We can’t sit back and hope. For it to turn around, we have to press the issues and be a little bit more aggressive and be a little bit more vocal on both ends of the floor.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won the last four meetings and seven of the past nine.

2. Boston SG Avery Bradley (calf) scored 14 points against Oklahoma City after missing the previous two games.

3. Houston PG Patrick Beverley (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game while rookie F Montrezl Harrell (ankle) is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Rockets 105, Celtics 99