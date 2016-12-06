Thompson scores 60 as Warriors pound Pacers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Klay Thompson exploded for 23 of his career-high 60 points in the second quarter Monday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 142-106 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Thompson, whose previous career high had been 52 last season against the Sacramento Kings, hit 21 of his 33 shots and went 8-for-14 on 3-pointers. That helped Golden State complete a two-game season sweep of the Pacers.

The 60-point performance was the first of the NBA season, and first since Kobe Bryant poured in 60 in his career finale last April.

The last NBA player to score more than 60 points in a game was LeBron James, who had 61 against Charlotte on March 3, 2014.

Thompson scored 17 points in the first quarter, 23 in the second and 20 in the third en route to the fourth 60-point performance for a Warrior since the team moved west in 1962. Wilt Chamberlain had two such games (62 and 63 points), and Rick Barry had a 64-point night on March 26, 1974, against Portland.

The 60 points also were the most ever scored against the Pacers. George Gervin held the previous mark at 55.

With Thompson showing the way, the Warriors (18-3) led by as many as 11 in the first quarter and 30 in the second en route to a fourth win on their just concluded five-game homestand.

The Pacers (10-11) were playing for the second time in two nights. They're now 1-2 on a five-game Western swing that continues Wednesday at Phoenix.

Thompson did his best work in the second quarter.

After re-entering a relatively close game (44-37) with 9:10 remaining in the half, Thompson immediately regained the touch that had produced his 17-point first quarter. He hit three 3-pointers and a pair of inside-the-arc hoops in a 15-2 flurry that extended the lead to 59-39.

Thompson made four of his eight 3-pointers in the second quarter, which ended with Golden State in complete command at 80-50.

Ironically, Thompson eclipsed his personal best after missing a free throw that would have been his 52nd point in the eighth minute of the third period.

Warriors center Zaza Pachulia retrieved the miss and flipped the ball behind his back to Thompson, who bombed in a 3-pointer from the left corner to increase his total to 54.

Thompson was pulled from the game with 1:22 left in the third period. His 60 points came in just 29 minutes.

With Thompson doing a majority of the scoring, Warriors teammates Stephen Curry (game-high 11 assists) and Draymond Green (10) concentrated on ball distribution. Golden State finished with 45 assists.

Kevin Durant complemented Thompson's scoring with 20 points.

The Warriors finished the game at 51.9 percent from the field and 14-for-37 (37.8 percent) on 3-pointers.

Paul George, who returned from ankle and back issues to lead the Pacers to a 111-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, used 13-for-13 success at the free throw line to lead Indiana with 21 points on Monday.

Jeff Teague added 16 for the Pacers, who shot 41.2 percent from the field and 20 percent (3-for-15) on 3s.

NOTES: The Warriors recorded their 200th consecutive sellout, the seventh-longest active streak in the NBA. ... Pacers SG Monta Ellis made his eighth return to Oracle Arena since being dealt by the Warriors to Milwaukee for C Andrew Bogut on March 3, 2012. Ellis averaged 19.6 points for Golden State over seven seasons; he had averaged 15.4 points in his homecomings before Monday's game. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr made his season debut last year against the Pacers after missing Golden State's first 43 games following back surgery. Golden State won 122-110. ... Asked about Pacers star SF Paul George at shootaround Monday, Warriors standout SF Kevin Durant gushed, "He's my favorite player in the league. He's just so smooth. He can do it all."