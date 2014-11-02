Harden leads Rockets past Celtics

HOUSTON -- As NBA teams are wont to do when large leads come early and easy and the intensity inevitably wanes, the Houston Rockets needed a second jolt of energy to reverse course from their lethargy.

Rockets guard James Harden accepted the challenge to initiate that surge, igniting a third-quarter burst that carried Houston to a 104-90 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Toyota Center.

Harden scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out six assists and served as the linchpin through two critical stretches, the second coming after Boston (1-1) rallied and halved a 22-point deficit.

”We kept our composure, got a couple easy points, got to the foul line and kept playing defense,“ Harden said. ”No matter how good or bad offensively we play, our defense is going to have to carry us throughout the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Celtics at Rockets

“I just tried to get a good shot. I got to the foul line and then Pap (forward Kostas Papanikolaou) found me for a 3, and momentum went our way.”

The Celtics staged their comeback behind forward Jared Sullinger, parlaying his three offensive rebounds in the third into a flurry of second-chance points and a 15-4 run that sliced the deficit to 64-53 with 5:07 left. Harden responded by nailing a transition 3-pointer off the feed from Papanikolaou, sinking a pair of free throws, and adding a steal and breakaway dunk that rebuilt the lead to 78-57 with 1:19 left in the third.

He later drilled a trey with 2.9 seconds left in the quarter that squared the scoring in the third period and essentially negated the Celtics’ labor.

“We went small,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “Papanikolaou moved the ball. D-Mo (forward/center Donatas Motiejunas) was out there. I liked the fact that during that time we had some good attacks, we had a 3, we got some transition, we scored off our defense. There were a lot of positives during different times of the game.”

After completing last season undefeated at Toyota Center against Eastern Conference opposition, the Rockets (3-0) opened their home schedule in similar fashion by jumping out to a commanding lead.

Harden posted 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals to spearhead a 37-point first quarter, one in which the Rockets hit 12 of 21 shots while leading by as many as 19 points. Houston regressed in the second quarter, missing 13 of 17 attempts, but the Celtics’ inability to defend without fouling proved their undoing. The Rockets were plus-21 in free-throw attempts, a critical factor to their 57-38 lead at the break.

“I don’t think we got to the rim enough on the drive or the back door,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “They were really out in the passing lanes. We got a couple (free throws) to end the half and I thought we were headed in the right direction.”

Rockets forward Terrence Jones added a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) and matched center Dwight Howard and reserve guard Jason Terry for team-high honors with two blocked shots. Houston finished 28-for-40 from the line while also hitting 12 of 34 3-pointers (35.3 percent).

Sullinger (14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) and forward Jeff Green (17 points on just 7-of-19 shooting) were the lone Boston starters to reach double figures in points. Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo, fresh off a strong performance returning from injury in the opener against the Brooklyn Nets, struggled with four points (on 2-for-9 shooting) and five turnovers although he did contribute 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Celtics shot just 1-for-25 from behind the arc, finally converting when Green hit a 28-footer with 4:10 left to play and Houston up 99-75.

“They were more aggressive,” Sullinger said. “They got to the basket and all we did was shoot around the basket. We just have to play better.”

NOTES: With Rockets G Patrick Beverley sidelined by a strained left hamstring suffered on Wednesday night in Utah, G Isaiah Canaan made his first career start. Canaan, a Murray State product, played 22 of his 40 games as a rookie last season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA D-League. ... The perimeter shooting of F Jared Sullinger and C Kelly Olynyk is key to the Celtics offense. In the season opener against Brooklyn, Sullinger and Olynyk shot a combined 2-for-5 from the 3-point line. ... They shot a combined 96-for-322 on 3-pointers last season. ... Rockets G James Harden will offset the loss of Beverley with additional ball handling. His usage rate this season (33.6%) is above his career high of 29.0 percent in 2012-13. ... Celtics F Gerald Wallace was active after missing the opener with a sore left knee.