Preview: Celtics at Suns

The Boston Celtics begin a five-game road trip through the Western Conference with a contest against the struggling Phoenix Suns on Saturday and coach Brad Stevens is choosing to take a one-game-at-a-time approach. “I don’t really look at it as the next chunk of the schedule,” Stevens told reporters after Boston’s 91-79 victory over Toronto on Wednesday. “I just look at it as now we go to Phoenix and play a game.”

The Celtics have won three straight and have a firm grip on a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, tied for fourth with Miami with 10 games remaining. “It’s big,” Boston guard Isaiah Thomas told reporters about Wednesday’s victory after recording 23 points — his 11th straight game scoring 20 or more. “We wanted some confidence and momentum going into this tough West Coast trip and we got it. We wanted these three games and we got them.” Phoenix has alternated wins and losses in its last six games after Friday’s 116-94 loss in Sacramento and has the NBA’s third-worst record behind Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Suns, though, continue to receive solid scoring from guard Devin Booker, who is averaging 22.5 points in March — second among NBA rookies to Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns — after scoring 26 on Friday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (42-30): Thomas (team bests of 22.2 points and 6.4 assists) receives plenty of support as Avery Bradley (15.1) is one of five players scoring in double figures — and is averaging 19.3 points during the last three games. Amir Johnson (7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds) has recorded a double-double in two straight games and three in his last five contests while averaging 11.4 points and 10.2 rebounds during that span. Jae Crowder (14.4 points) missed the last six games because of an ankle injury, but accompanied the team to Phoenix and could return to the court before the trip ends.

ABOUT THE SUNS (20-52): Despite his prolific offense, Booker continues to experience growing pains as he committed a season-high nine turnovers Friday after totaling nine in his previous four games. Brandon Knight (19.4 points) did not play Friday because of an upset stomach while Tyson Chandler missed his second straight game because of back spasms. Alex Len exceeded his season average of 8.9 points for a third straight game after scoring 14 versus Sacramento.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Boston G Marcus Smart (9.3 points) is 2-for-19 from the floor in the last two games, dropping his field-goal percentage to 34.3.

2. The Celtics, who are 17-18 on the road, clinched their first .500 or better record in Stevens’ three seasons.

3. Boston won the first meeting in the two-game season series 117-103 on Jan. 15 as Kelly Olynyk led seven players in double figures with 21 points.

PREDICTION: Celtics 105, Suns 100