Preview: Celtics at Thunde

Coming off the highest scoring output of the NBA season thus far, Kevin Durant goes right back to work when he and the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Durant poured in 48 points - 23 in the fourth quarter - to lift the Thunder to a 115-111 win at Minnesota on Saturday. The Celtics are fading fast, having lost six of seven to slip to the wrong side of the playoff bubble in the weak Eastern Conference.

Durant is being asked to carry the Thunder while point guard Russell Westbrook is sidelined following knee surgery, and he obliged Saturday despite a rocky start. “The special ones can have a poor shooting night and come down at the end of the game and make four or five to win the game,” Thunder coach Scott Brooks told reporters. “That’s how they’re wired because they’re great players. He loves to inspire his teammates with his play.” The Thunder are 14-3 at home but have lost two straight at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-20): Boston has been a streaky team all season and the momentum is headed in the wrong direction as the Celtics set out on a five-game road trip against Western Conference teams. The Celtics have five players averaging double-digit scoring but they lack a go-to scorer they can count on down the stretch, which was evident on their failed end-of-game play in Friday’s 95-92 loss to New Orleans. Jared Sullinger has recorded back-to-back double-doubles and has four in his last eight games.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (26-7): Oklahoma City’s rally from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter against Minnesota temporarily erased concern for the Thunder blowing 16-point leads in losing its two previous games. Oklahoma City certainly misses Westbrook, but Durant (29.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists) is capable of carrying the load and big man Serge Ibaka (14 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks) is solid at both ends. Reggie Jackson (12.4 points, 3.7 assists) has held his own since stepping into Westbrook’s starting role.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant has scored 20 or more points in seven straight games and 11 of the last 12.

2. The Celtics are 0-10 when scoring fewer than 90 points.

3. Ibaka has blocked at least one shot in 26 consecutive games, the longest current streak in the NBA.

PREDICTION: Thunder 102, Celtics 95