Preview: Celtics at Timberwolves

Both the Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves will have little time to recover from losses when they meet Saturday night in Minneapolis. The Celtics were thoroughly outplayed over the final three quarters of a 109-96 home loss to Portland on Friday. Jared Sullinger was the lone bright spot with a career-high 26 points, as Boston lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak.

Minnesota held an eight-point halftime lead at Denver before falling 117-113 on Friday. Kevin Love led all scorers with 28 points and Kevin Martin returned from a one-game layoff with 27 for the Timberwolves, who are 4-1 at home this season. Minnesota defeated Boston at home in April to snap an 11-game losing streak in the series.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (4-6): Sullinger continued to shine for Boston on Friday, but the rest of the big men leave something to be desired. The Celtics were outrebounded 47-34 and gave up a handful of easy offensive boards to the Trail Blazers, who saw forward LaMarcus Aldridge dominate. The visit to Minnesota is part of a brutal stretch for Boston, which then heads to Houston and San Antonio before hosting Indiana, the lone remaining unbeaten in the NBA.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (6-4): It is clear that Minnesota has established an exciting brand of basketball with a slew of playmakers. Even in defeat Friday night, it showcased quick-strike potential by turning a 12-point first-half deficit into the eight-point lead at intermission and later nearly erasing all of a 13-point deficit in a wild stretch run. The Timberwolves will need to summon that kind of energy to pick up their first win in three tries on the tail end of back-to-backs.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Timberwolves PG Ricky Rubio had 12 assists Friday but was held scoreless for the first time since Jan. 9.

2. Celtics F Brandon Bass is 5-for-20 from the floor in his last two games.

3. Minnesota has averaged 120 points in its last two home games.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 109, Boston 98