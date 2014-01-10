Preview: Celtics at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were four minutes away from the first 7-0 road trip in NBA history before finally running out of gas. The Warriors get to head home on Friday when they host the Boston Celtics, who are losers of six straight. Golden State matched the second-longest winning streak in franchise history with 10 straight before suffering a 102-98 loss at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

“Our visions were set on finishing out the road trip with a win and what it meant,” Stephen Curry said. “It’s frustrating that we couldn’t get that done, but it’s just one loss. We just have to regroup, get some rest and get ready for Friday.” The Warriors have played the most road games in the NBA but will get a chance for some rest with nine of the next 12 on their homecourt. The Celtics are on the back end of a five-game trip and have dropped the first three.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-23): Boston was crushed by an average of 27 points at Oklahoma City and Denver to start the road trip but put up a better effort at the Los Angeles Clippers in a 111-105 setback on Wednesday. “I thought we were ready emotionally to compete,” coach Brad Stevens said. “So that’s a positive. We’ve got to build on it. We’ve got to do it again and again and again.” The Celtics were burned on high pick-and-rolls by the Thunder and the Nuggets but made a change to the starting lineup in Los Angeles by inserting Kris Humphries at the power forward spot and did a better job of containing the play against the Clippers.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (24-14): Golden State can run a high pick-and-roll as well as any team in the league with Stephen Curry and David Lee but got in trouble against Brooklyn when tired legs led to turnovers and jumpers falling short. “I don’t think we executed offensively as well as we wanted to,” Lee said. “…so it was a frustrating way to end the streak, but overall a 6-1 road trip is very positive.” The streak allowed the Warriors to gain some ground in the Western Conference and they sit a game behind the Clippers in the Pacific Division after jumping over the Phoenix Suns. Golden State won its last three home games and is 11-4 in its own building.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Celtics have taken four of the last five in the series but lost their trip to Golden State last season 101-83.

2. Boston G Avery Bradley is averaging 19.3 points over the last four games.

3. Curry has committed at least seven turnovers in three of the last four games

PREDICTION: Warriors 106, Celtics 98