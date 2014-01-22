Preview: Celtics at Wizards

The Washington Wizards will try for the fifth time this season to move above the .500 mark when they host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday in the finale of a five-game homestand. Including the season opener, the Wizards are 0-4 when given the chance to harness a winning record, the last opportunity washed away with a loss to Detroit on Saturday. Washington recovered to upend Philadelphia 107-99 to lift it back to the even mark once again.

The Wizards are 18-13 overall after a slow start, a run that includes a 106-99 victory at Boston on Dec. 21. The Celtics are 2-13 since that encounter after dropping a 93-86 decision at Miami on Tuesday. Brandon Bass led five players in double figures with 15 points as Boston suffered its 10th straight road loss, the team’s longest since a 12-game slide in 2006-07, the year before Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen came aboard.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Washington (Washington)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (14-29): Boston also lost Avery Bradley to a sprained ankle Tuesday night and will be without fellow point guard Jerryd Bayless (toe) for several more games, prompting the team to sign guard Vander Blue to a 10-day contract. Blue is expected to be in the mix against the Wizards but it remains to be seen if Rajon Rondo — who has played in three games since coming back from ACL surgery — will play the second game of a back-to-back, leaving the Celtics backcourt severely limited. The personnel has been altered dramatically in recent days, as Tuesday also featured the Boston debuts for forward Chris Johnson (11 points) and center Joel Anthony (two points).

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (20-20): Washington has not been over .500 since Oct. 31, 2009, when they were 2-1, but nobody thinks that a winning record is the only goal. “It’s not a magical thing (where) I think all of a sudden fairy dust is going to fall on us if we get over .500 (and) we’re not going to lose another game,” head coach Randy Wittman told reporters after the win against Philadelphia. Bradley Beal shined in that affair, flirting with his first career triple-double before finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and a career high-tying eight assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards F Trevor Ariza scored 27 points — one shy of a season high — in the win at Boston last month.

2. Celtics F Kris Humphries is averaging 16 points and 12.5 rebounds in his last two games.

3. Washington PG John Wall is averaging 21.5 points and 9.5 assists at home, compared with 18.5 and 7.5 on the road.

PREDICTION: Wizards 107, Celtics 98