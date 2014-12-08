Preview: Celtics at Wizards

The Boston Celtics look to beat the Washington Wizards for the second time in as many days as the two teams conclude their home-and-home set in the nation’s capital on Monday. The Celtics had dropped six straight home games for the first time since the 2006-07 season before reeling off three straight wins at TD Garden, including a nervy 101-93 victory over the Wizards. Boston hopes to string together its first four-game winning streak and beat Washington for the 10th time in its last 13 tries.

The Wizards had won four games in a row before their setback to the Celtics on Sunday. Washington was down by as many as 23 points in the third quarter before storming back and pulling within one late in the game, but the rally fell short and it dropped to 4-4 on the road. The Wizards return home to the comfortable confines of the Verizon Center where they look to secure their fifth consecutive win and move back ahead of the streaking Atlanta Hawks at the top of the Southeast Division standings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (7-11): Rajon Rondo collected 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists versus Washington for his second triple-double of the season and the 31st of his career. Jeff Green scored a game-high 25 points against the Wizards and has poured in 25 or more in three of his last four outings. Marcus Thornton tallied a season-high 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting in a reserve role on Sunday after combining for 13 in his previous two games.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (13-6): John Wall - who recorded 17 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds and three steals in the loss to the Celtics - has handed out 54 helpers in his last four games. Paul Pierce scored 16 points on Sunday to pass Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller for 16th place on the NBA all-time scoring list. Rasual Butler came off the bench to knock down five of his season-high six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to ignite Washington’s late rally.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards are 9-2 at home while the Celtics are 2-4 on the road.

2. Boston has won nine of the last 12 matchups with Washington.

3. The Wizards are averaging 110 points in their last four games against the Celtics.

PREDICTION: Wizards 101, Celtics 96