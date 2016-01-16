Preview: Celtics at Wizards

For the second time in less than a month, the Washington Wizards own a four-game winning streak and they can build upon the run during a long stretch at home. The Wizards will put the streak on the line Saturday against the Boston Celtics in the opener of a season-high five-game homestand.

Behind 28 points and eight assists from John Wall, Washington soared past Indiana on the road Friday night, shooting 52 percent and finding a way to dominate the glass 54-35 - without its top two rebounders - in the 118-104 win. Center Marcin Gortat (knee) is considered day-to-day while forward Otto Porter Jr. missed the Pacers’ game with a groin issue. The Wizards hope to have one or both players back when they take on Boston, which rolled to a 117-103 win against Phoenix at home on Friday. Seven players scored in double figures and the Celtics awoke from a 3-point shooting slump to hit 14-of-30 from beyond the arc to complete a 2-0 homestand.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (21-19): Marcus Smart has posted some woeful shooting numbers since returning from a leg injury last month, but he showcased his overall talents against the Suns by recording his first career triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists). It was a career high in the last two categories and the second-year point guard added two blocks and two steals. Fellow reserve Kelly Olynyk (21 points) was the team’s leading scorer and he has made 7-of-11 3-pointers in a three-game stretch.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (19-19): While the dominance underneath was impressive, given the absences of Gortat and Porter, the biggest development in the win at Indiana was the play of Bradley Beal. The oft-injured shooting guard produced 22 points in 22 minutes in his second game back from a stress fracture, but he is expected to sit out Saturday’s tilt as coach Randy Wittman eases Beal back into the mix. Wall will be looking for a better effort against Boston after averaging 11.5 points on 35.7 percent shooting in a pair of losses earlier this season, including a 33-point setback at Boston on Nov. 27.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Olynyk hit 4-of-5 from long distance in the 111-78 win over Washington in the previous meeting.

2. The Wizards’ bench had 67 points while shooting 58.8 percent against the Pacers.

3. Washington caps the homestand with another visit from Boston on Jan. 25.

PREDICTION: Wizards 106, Celtics 101