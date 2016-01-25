Preview: Celtics at Wizards

The Washington Wizards will be well-rested when they host Boston in the finale of a four-game homestand Monday night. The Wizards had their game against Utah on Saturday postponed due to Winter Storm Jonas, and thus will have had four full days off between games when they finally return to the floor.

They opened their homestand with consecutive losses - including a 119-117 setback against the Celtics - before upending Miami 106-87 on Wednesday. Washington’s advantage in the rest department is enhanced due to Boston’s issues with the storm, which forced their scheduled game in Philadelphia on Saturday to be moved to Sunday night, making for an unplanned back-to-back. Fortunately for the Celtics, they throttled the 76ers 112-92 and were able to spread out the minutes among 12 players. Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder scored 20 points apiece for Boston, which has won the first three meetings with Washington this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE CELTICS (24-21): Center Jared Sullinger had 11 rebounds and a team-high seven assists versus Philadelphia, and he figures to be a factor in the game plan for the Wizards. Sullinger is averaging 17.7 points on 65.7 percent shooting and 10.7 rebounds in only 22 minutes in the three wins over Washington. Boston is 7-3 in the second half of back-to-backs, including 4-2 on the road.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (20-21): Washington has won five of its last seven and each of the last four wins have coincided with Nene’s first four starts of the season. The veteran big man was given the starting nod against the Heat and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and a season-high five steals. His productivity is even more important due to the continued absences of fellow forwards Kris Humphries (knee), Drew Gooden (calf) and Otto Porter Jr. (hip).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wizards PG John Wall had a season-high 36 points in the last meeting with the Celtics.

2. Celtics G Avery Bradley has scored at least 19 points in four straight games after failing to reach that mark in 14 consecutive contests.

3. Boston entered Sunday ranked fifth in field-goal percentage defense (43.2), while Washington was 28th (46.8).

PREDICTION: Wizards 105, Celtics 99