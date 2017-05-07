Preview: Celtics at Wizards

The Washington Wizards emphatically announced they are still in the series with a blowout win in Game 3, but the emotion is threatening to do the team some harm. The Wizards will try to keep the intensity without the technicals and even the series when they host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday.

Washington breezed to a 116-89 win in a Game 3 that featured eight technical fouls, three ejections and one flagrant foul that came when Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reacted to a hard screen by Boston's Kelly Olynyk by running and shoving him to the ground, causing Oubre to be suspended for Game 4. “It was just reoccurring events,” Oubre told reporters. "I’ve been hit in the head multiple times by the same person, you know. I’ve confronted (Olynyk) about it. But the last time it happened I felt pain in my head and my jaw. And I got up and I ran to him and I bumped him." The Celtics overcame big early deficits to win each of the first two games of the series but never recovered after a 22-0 run led to Washington taking a 39-17 lead after the first quarter of Game 3. "I think that it’s a lot less about talking about it and just doing it," Boston coach Brad Stevens told reporters of the need for better starts. "That’s the bottom line: We have to play better out of the gate than we’ve played. And that’s not just (Game 3); that’s all three games of this series and a few of the games during the regular season."

TV: 6:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE CELTICS: Boston start point guard Isaiah Thomas went off for 53 points in Game 2 but was limited to 13 in 29 minutes in Game 3 and did not start the second half while staying in the locker room undergoing dental work. Thomas, who lost a tooth and suffered damage to others after running into Otto Porter's elbow in Game 1, is dealing with temporary teeth and bridge work that won't be made permanent until after the season ends but is fighting through the issue and looking for ways to attack the Washington defense. "We'll make the adjustments as a team, I'll watch film, I'll make the adjustments myself and see where I can pick them apart," Thomas told reporters after the loss. "They did a really good job (Thursday), though. On both ends of the floor they set the tone."

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: The tension between the teams goes back to the regular season, and shooting guard Bradley Beal is trying to keep his Washington teammates under control. “We know that they’re going to be chippy," Beal told reporters. "We know they want to talk trash, get us out of our game a little bit, be physical with it. We did a good job just keeping our poise." Beal is trying to find his own game while shooting 37 percent from the floor in the series and slumping to a playoff-low 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting in Game 3.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Beal is shooting 27.4 percent from 3-point range in the postseason, including 2-of-13 over the last two games.

2. Celtics backup PG Terry Rozier and Washington backup PG Brandon Jennings were both ejected from Game 3 after receiving a pair of double technicals.

3. Boston C Al Horford is shooting 70 percent from the field in the series and 63 percent in the postseason, up from a regular-season mark of 47.3.

PREDICTION: Wizards 116, Celtics 114