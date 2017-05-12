Preview: Celtics at Wizards

The Boston Celtics are on the verge of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals but still have yet to prove they can win on the road in the semifinals. The Celtics will go for their first road win of the series and the clinching victory when they visit the Washington Wizards for Game 6 on Friday.

Boston used Washington's defensive focus on All-Star Isaiah Thomas to its advantage in the 123-101 win on Wednesday as the 5-9 guard showed off his abilities as a screen-setter and passer to keep the Wizards off balance. "As a basketball player, you've got to read what the defense is giving you, and they're really having two or three guys on me at all times," Thomas told reporters. "So what I'm trying to do is give other guys space, create space for others and also be a good screen-setter." Washington used a 22-0 run in Game 3 and a 26-0 spurt in Game 4 to create separation in a pair of home wins but failed to get the defensive stops that led to those runs in Game 5. "All we can do is focus on Game 6 at home," Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal told reporters. "Both teams been playing well at home. We've got to come out desperate, so to speak."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT THE CELTICS: With Thomas going to work as a facilitator, shooting guard Avery Bradley was free to do some scoring in Game 5 and poured in 25 of his career postseason-high 29 points in the first half as Boston raced out to a big lead. "He was the key to this game," Thomas told reporters of Bradley. "On both ends of the floor, offensively and defensively, he did it all, and we need that from him. Especially in Game 6, we're gonna need that from him. I'm proud of him. I told him before the game that I believe in him, and he's gonna have a big game, and he did." Bradley went 12-of-19 from the floor in the win after totaling 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting in Games 3 and 4.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS: Washington had all the momentum going into Game 5 after winning the previous two games by a total of 46 points but ended up shooting 38.5 percent from the floor in Game 5 while allowing Boston to go off at 52.9 percent. "It started with the focus," Wizards Coach Scott Brooks told reporters. "That was our No. 1 mistake. We didn’t have the focus that it would have taken to win in this building." Shooting guards Beal and Bojan Bogdanovic combined to go 8-of-26 from the floor - 1-of-8 from beyond the arc - in the loss.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The winner will play the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

2. Boston C Al Horford is shooting 69.4 percent from the floor and 58.8 percent from 3-point range in the series.

3. Washington PG John Wall handed out four assists in Game 5 - his lowest total of the postseason.

PREDICTION: Wizards 119, Celtics 110