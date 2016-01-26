Celtics bury Wizards behind Thomas, Turner

WASHINGTON -- The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards were affected by the snowstorm that gripped the East Coast. Led by All-Star worthy guard Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics turned a tight game into a second half avalanche.

Thomas continued to torment the Wizards with 23 points and nine assists as the Boston Celtics finished off a four-game season sweep with a 116-91 win Monday night.

Guard Evan Turner scored 18 points for the Celtics (25-21), who outscored the Wizards 63-42 in the second half and led by as many as 27 points in their third straight win.

Thomas fueled the latest victory as the point guard outdueled Wizards guard John Wall in the second meeting between the Eastern Conference teams at Washington in less than 10 days. All of Thomas’ production, including two 3-pointers, came in just three quarters.

Boston led 84-70 after three quarters and never let the margin dip into single digits during the fourth.

“You always are excited when you’re a guy like Isaiah who’s got a chip on his shoulder to challenge himself against the best,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Thomas. “He’s got a nice swagger about him, but he also respects the game and respects everybody. But certainly you get excited to play against guys like John Wall.”

Both Thomas and Wall are viable contenders for reserve spots on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Based on their head-to-head performance, the choice seems clear.

Thomas scored 32 points in Boston’s 119-117 win at Washington on Jan. 16. In four wins against Washington this season, the 5-foot-9 guard averaged 27 points, 6.2 assists and shot 11 of 23 (47.8 percent) on 3-pointers.

“Every night you’re facing one of the top guys in the NBA, so you’ve got to be up for that, you’ve got to be motivated,” he said. “And I‘m a competitor, so whether you put John Wall or anybody out there, I just want to outplay them and get the win.”

Washington (20-22) played its first game since Wednesday.

The massive snowstorm that dropped over two feet of snow throughout the D.C. area over the weekend led to the NBA postponing Saturday’s home game against the Utah Jazz.

The layoff may have sapped any momentum following a 106-87 drubbing of the Miami Heat.

Then again, the Celtics have found a way against the Wizards all season.

Washington opened and closed what eventually turned into a four-game homestand with losses against Boston. Forward Jae Crowder hit the game-winning layup with the 3.9 seconds remaining in the previous meeting.

There was no late-game drama this time. Playing lethargic and loose with the basketball, the Wizards committed 20 turnovers. Forwards Otto Porter and Jared Dudley led Washington with 15 points.

“To lose like that type of game after three to four days off, everyone’s body feeling good, I think it’s unacceptable,” Dudley said.

Wall stuffed the stat sheet with 36 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals in the previous matchup. But this time he finished with eight points on three of 11 shooting with 10 assists.

“We just tried to wear him down, try to cut the head off the snake early,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said of limiting Wall.

Porter returned to Washington’s lineup after missing four games with a hip injury. However, the injury-plagued Wizards lost guard Bradley Beal for the remainder of the game after he was inadvertently hit in the face while defending Smart in the second quarter.

Boston also had its Saturday game delayed, but only for one day. The Celtics hammered the 76ers 112-92 Sunday in Philadelphia.

Despite their interrupted schedule, Boston showed plenty of energy from the middle of the game on. Thomas scored eight points during Boston’s 18-5 run overlapping halftime that put the Celtics up 62-52 and was in the middle of a 12-3 spurt over the final 2:55 of the third quarter.

“I mean out of all teams, this team definitely has our number the way they’ve beaten us, how they’ve beaten us,” Dudley said. “You could say it’s a bad matchup, but I would just say tonight overall it’s an embarrassing loss.”

NOTES: This was the first matchup since Celtics F Jae Crowder claimed Wizards coach Randy Wittman shouted vulgarities at him during the final minutes of Boston’s Jan. 16 win. Wittman later brushed off the accusation, noting he didn’t receive a technical foul with the referees in earshot. Crowder received a technical foul for the incident. ... Wizards F Drew Gooden (calf strain) also returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games. ... Boston hosts the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. ... After four straight home games, Washington plays three of its next four on the road starting with Tuesday’s matchup at the Toronto Raptors.