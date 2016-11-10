Wizards turn fast start into 118-93 win

WASHINGTON -- Otto Porter spent the last six years playing home games for two teams at the same arena. The oddity occurred because Washington Wizards and Georgetown, Porter's Alma mater, both use the Verizon Center. Because the former Big East Player of the Year turned in his best NBA performance against struggling Boston Celtics, another familiar note occurred.

Porter had a career-high 34 points and 14 rebounds as the Washington Wizards turned a 26-point lead in the first quarter into a 118-93 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

John Wall scored 19 points for the Wizards (2-5), who led 34-8 after the first quarter. Washington outrebounded Boston 54-31, shot 50 percent from the field and hit 10 3-pointers in their most impressive start-to-finish performance of the season. Trey Burke contributed 18 points.

The Celtics (3-4) dropped their third in a row. Isaiah Thomas scored 23 points, Avery Bradley 21 and Marcus Smart 20.

Bradley Beal exited in the third quarter with right hamstring tightness after slipping. He eventually limped to the locker room and did not return. Beal, who signed a five-year, $128 million contract this offseason, scored three points in 11 minutes. He will have an MRI Thursday, coach Scott Brooks said.

Boston shot 43.2 percent from the field but never fully recovered after starting 4 of 22 (18.2 percent) in the first quarter.

Wall received a flagrant-2 foul with 5:24 remaining for an aggressive foul on Smart, leading to his second ejection in as many games.

Porter finished 14 of 19 overall with four assists, three steals, three blocks and seven offensive rebounds. As he exited the court moments before Washington officially snapped its two-game winning streak, the home crowd repeatedly chanted, "Ot-to Por-ter."

"I haven't heard that since G-Town days," said the third overall selection from the 2013 draft.

Defensive woes led to back-to-back losses at Cleveland and against Denver as Boston allowed 128 and 123 points, respectively. That version showed up early as Washington led 34-8 after the first quarter.

"They just played harder than us. That simple," Smart said of Washington's quick strike.

The three-time All-Star was fined $25,000 for "inappropriate interaction with a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection," the NBA announced Wednesday.

Wall received his second technical foul 33.3 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards' 114-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Brooks didn't see Wednesday's incident, but said, "We have to keep our composure." Wall explained the situation as "just me getting frustrated."

By that point the Wizards were in control thanks to Porter, who stuffed the stat sheet and sizzled from the start.

"I've been really impressed by his increased aggressiveness," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said of Porter. "On film it's clear he's gotten a lot better."

The small forward sank 5 of 5 shots from the field with three 3-pointers in the first quarter as he outscored the Celtics with 13 points.

"It wasn't about me. It's about the team. We just needed a 'W' desperately," Porter said.

Thomas scored all 13 of his first-half points in the second quarter as the Celtics closed with an 18-8 run to enter halftime down 58-43, but they got no closer. Washington pushed the lead to 27 in the second half.

"I thought we looked a little shook by them on offense," Stevens said. "The eight-point first quarter was not helpful."

The Celtics swept the series 4-0 last season.

Marcus Thornton had 16 points and Marcin Gortat scored 13 for the Wizards.

NOTES: Celtics C Al Horford (concussion) showed signs of improvement on Tuesday, coach Brad Stevens said, but his timeline remains uncertain. Horford, who last played Oct. 29, missed his fourth straight game Wednesday. ... The Wizards remain committed to not playing John Wall on both ends of back-to-back game scenarios because of the point guard's two offseason knee surgeries. Coach Scott Brooks did not reveal if Wall sits Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers or Saturday at the Chicago Bulls. ...Celtics F Kelly Olynyk made his season debut after the opening six games with a right shoulder injury. ... Boston hosts the New York Knicks on Friday.