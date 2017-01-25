Wizards subdue Celtics for 14th straight home victory

WASHINGTON -- Tensions flared and then some when the Celtics and Wizards met earlier this month. With Boston visiting in a hyped rematch, Washington's backcourt delivered the knockout blows.

Bradley Beal scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards continued their home dominance with a 123-108 victory over the Celtics on Tuesday night.

John Wall had 27 points for the Wizards, who extended their home win streak to 14 games -- the longest active stretch in the NBA. Washington (25-20) never trailed and shot 57.8 percent from the field. The Wizards have won nine of 11, including two straight on a back-to-back, the second of which was no ordinary late-January game.

Moments after Boston's 117-108 home win on Jan. 11, Wall and Boston's Jae Crowder had a heated exchange near center court that turned physical. Words continued near the locker rooms to the point that police officers were deployed in the hallway.

Washington's players arrived for the rematch in all black attire as Wall, after the Wizards' 109-99 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets, said they would be attending Boston's "funeral."

No dustups occurred Tuesday. Both teams channeled their energy into the action. The Wizards simply played much, much better.

"I love games like this. It's what makes it fun," Beal said. "Guys are competitive. It wasn't a dirty game. We both kept it clean regardless of what happened last game. That's a respect factor on both sides. We competed our tails off, and I felt like we dominated most of the game."

Isaiah Thomas had 25 points and 13 assists for the Celtics (26-18). Al Horford scored 22 points and Crowder had 17 for Boston, which committed 11 of its 14 turnovers in the second half of its third straight defeat.

"This is a game I wanted," Crowder admitted.

Boston allowed at least 117 points for a third straight game.

Asked if the Wizards are a tough team, Celtics guard Marcus Smart said, "No, we are not, and that is the problem."

"We just don't impact the ball enough," Boston coach Brad Stevens said of the Celtics' defense. "I think that's something that has been a strength of ours at times in the past. For whatever reason, we're not doing that well."

Washington led by as many as 17 points, then was up 91-80 entering the fourth quarter and 105-97 with 4:40 left. Beal ended any drama with four consecutive field goals.

"Wall and Beal are both in discussion for All-Star (berths) -- and they should be," Stevens said.

Despite no recent playoff history, the third meeting of the season between Eastern Conference foes made headlines because of recent skirmishes dating back to last season, though Beal downplayed the importance.

"We didn't view it as a game bigger than any other game that we played," he said. "It was another game on our schedule. ... We just battled, and it started with our defense for 48 (minutes)."

Washington coach Scott Brooks concurred.

"The hype around this game obviously was bigger than normal, but it wasn't more so in the locker room," Brooks said. "I thought a lot of guys stepped up and played well."

Markieff Morris had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Marcin Gortat scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Washington shot 65 percent from the field in the first half for a 66-59 lead as four starters scored in double figures.

The winning streak is the franchise's longest since the Washington Bullets won 15 in a row during the 1988-89 season.

Thomas had 17 points and eight assists in the first half, but he didn't dominate the fourth quarter as he did in Boston's 117-108 victory on Jan. 11. He had 20 of his 38 points in the final period that night, but the Wizards kept him from ascending to such heights in the latest matchup.

The lone spat occurred on the Boston bench as Smart strongly argued with assistant coaches during the fourth quarter. Stevens said Smart, who scored 13 points, wanted back in the game.

"Of course I wanted to go back in," Smart said. "We had different opinions."

NOTES: The fourth and final regular-season meeting is set for March 20 in Boston. ... Wizards coach Scott Brooks liked the team-bonding aspect of his club's all-black attire, but he was given advice not to join. "My daughter texted me, she said, 'Do not wear your black jeans because you kind of look a little chunky in them,'" Brooks said. ... Boston opens a two-game homestand Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. ... Washington, which is 6-14 on the road this season, plays at the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.