Bulls end three-game slide by beating Pistons

CHICAGO -- Rajon Rondo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls rolled to a 113-82 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler added 19 points as the Bulls led by double digits for all but the game's first four minutes. Taj Gibson contributed 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting.

Chicago (14-13) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 8-5 at home. The Bulls set a season high with 69 points in the first half.

Jon Leuer came off the bench to lead the Pistons with 16 points and five rebounds. Tobias Harris added 10 points as the only other Detroit player to score in double digits.

The loss prolonged a miserable stretch for Detroit (14-16), which sustained its third loss in a row and its fourth loss in the past five contests. The Pistons have been outscored by 60 points in the last three games combined.

Chicago shot 59.8 percent (49 of 82) from the field and 50 percent (8 of 16) from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Detroit shot 41 percent (34 of 83) from the field and 13 percent (3 of 23) from beyond the arc.

The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with a 97-63 advantage. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy turned to little-used reserves such as rookie forward Henry Ellenson and 7-foot-3 center Boban Marjanovic as it became apparent that the primary rotation was not going to mount a comeback.

Chicago started fast and maintained its torrid shooting in the second quarter to establish a 69-34 lead at the half. Five Bulls players scored in double digits in the first half to help the team build a 35-point edge. Rondo dished 10 assists in his first 16 minutes.

The Bulls made 17 of their first 21 shots to seize a 35-19 lead at the end of the first quarter. Chicago raced to an 8-0 lead as the Pistons went nearly three minutes before hitting their first basket.

NOTES: Bulls F Taj Gibson made his 27th start of the season despite leaving Friday's game against Milwaukee because of a right hip contusion. Gibson returned to practice Sunday, where he offered a strong defense of embattled coach Fred Hoiberg. ... Pistons C Jon Leuer returned to action after missing Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers because of back spasms. Leuer was available off the bench to spell time for starting C Andre Drummond. ... Bulls G Michael Carter-Williams and G R.J. Hunter were inactive. Carter-Williams has not played since Oct. 31 because of a sprained left wrist. ... Pistons G Michael Gbinije and F Reggie Bullock were inactive. Gbinije returned to the United Center for the first time since leading Syracuse to the Final Four with a win over Virginia in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.