Preview: Clippers at 76ers

Just when the Los Angeles Clippers appeared to be finding their stride with nine wins in 11 games, they look like a team searching for answers again. The Clippers have dropped three of four contests, scoring a season-low 82 points in their last, as they continue their seven-game road trip at the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. On the bright side, Los Angeles plays a Philadelphia squad that has lost 10 of its last 12 and will likely be without standout rookie guard Michael Carter-Williams.

The Clippers are only 3-5 against Eastern Conference teams after the 88-82 loss at Cleveland on Saturday. “We’ve got to stay together,” Clippers guard Chris Paul told the Los Angeles Times. “This road trip just started for us. We’re 1-2 right now. It’s not going to get any easier. We take one step forward and two steps back.” Carter-Williams, averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 assists, is day-to-day with an infection around the right knee.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (13-8): J.J. Redick is out another month with a hand injury while DeAndre Jordan (foot) and Reggie Bullock (ankle) went down in the Cleveland loss and are questionable for the 76ers. The Clippers will lean on Paul, who averages 18.4 points and a league-best 12 assists, along with Blake Griffin (20.5 points, 10.7 rebounds) as usual and others must step up. Their reserves contributed 50 points in the win at Memphis on Thursday and Jamal Crawford had 19 of their 28 off the bench at Cleveland.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-14): Carter-Williams, the first rookie of the month winner this season, missed the 103-92 loss to Denver on Saturday when the 76ers scored only 15 in the fourth quarter. Evan Turner leads the team in scoring (20.5), but is coming off only his second game with fewer than 10 points this season (six). Philadelphia has not won consecutive games since opening 3-0 and needs Thaddeus Young (15.8), Spencer Hawes (15.7) and Tony Wroten (13.1) to produce a little more if Carter-Williams can’t go.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles F Antawn Jamison is five points from becoming the 20th player in NBA history with 20,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

2. The 76ers are 6-6 at home and 1-8 on the road.

3. The Clippers have held six of the last nine opponents to 42 percent shooting or worse.

PREDICTION: 76ers 101, Clippers 98