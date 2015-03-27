Preview: Clippers at 76ers

The Los Angeles Clippers look to continue to take advantage of a soft portion of their schedule when they visit Philadelphia on Friday. Doc Rivers’ crew has won five in a row after a 111-80 rout at New York on Wednesday, the Clippers’ fourth win in the streak against a team that is outside of the playoff standings. DeAndre Jordan went 7-of-7 from the floor en route to 14 points and 10 rebounds against the Knicks, getting some valuable rest along with his fellow starters down the stretch.

The 76ers have split their last 10 games, a relative hot stretch, and secured a rare road win with a 99-85 triumph at Denver on Wednesday. Robert Covington tied a career high with 25 points and Nerlens Noel had 14 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks and four steals to lead the way for Philadelphia, which has won two straight and four of its last six at home. Los Angeles has won six consecutive meetings, including a 127-91 rout of the 76ers at home on Jan. 3.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (47-25): While it came against the hapless Knicks, Los Angeles should be encouraged by the effort of reserve guard Austin Rivers, who had 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting. The Clippers’ bench has struggled to support the starting five for much of the season, averaging a league-low 15.5 minutes and ranking 21st overall in scoring (15.5 points). Rivers had scored a total of 10 points on 4-of-19 shooting over his previous four games.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (18-54): Noel’s stat sheet-stuffing effort made him the first Philadelphia player since the great Charles Barkley in 1985-86 to reach those marks in points, rebounds, steals and blocks in a single game, causing his head coach to stump for his emerging big man. “People have to start talking about him for Rookie of the Year,” Brett Brown told reporters Wednesday. “You don’t repetitively bang out these types of performances and produce the numbers he’s producing.” Noel has eight double-doubles since the All-Star break after producing seven before it.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Jordan’s perfect effort Wednesday pushed his field-goal percentage to 71.3 percent, still in sight of Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record (72.7 in 1972-73).

2. 76ers PF Luc Richard Mbah a Moute is day-to-day with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Wednesday’s win.

3. Clippers PG Chris Paul has at least 11 assists in four straight games after being held to single digits in the category in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: Clippers 109, 76ers 99