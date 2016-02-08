Preview: Clippers at 76ers

The Los Angeles Clippers are used to easy victories over Philadelphia and look to enjoy another rout when they visit the 76ers on Monday. The Clippers have beaten Philadelphia eight consecutive times and the last four contests have been decided by more than 20 points, including wins by 45, 36 and 31 points.

Los Angeles struggled against Miami on Sunday but was able to manage a 100-93 victory over the Heat. “This was a team win because nobody really had it going,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said afterward. “But our defense really had it going all game.” Philadelphia ended a four-game skid with a 103-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday to increase its victory total to eight. The 76ers hope to have point guard Ish Smith (ankle) back in the lineup after he sat out against the Nets.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (34-17): Los Angeles point guard Austin Rivers suffered a broken left hand and will be sidelined about four-to-six weeks. Rivers suffered the injury during Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and an MRI exam revealed the break, but coach Doc Rivers said the team won’t make an immediate signing. “We may have to make a decision but we’re just going to try to ride it out,” the coach said.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (8-43): Philadelphia continues to investigate how to best utilize young big men Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel, and coach Brett Brown had Okafor playing center on offense and power forward on defense - vice versa for Noel - against the Nets. “We’ve talked freely about it amongst our group, and so that’s my job,” Brown told reporters. “That’s what we’re about. We get a look at different things. It’s never perfect, but what is most imperfect is not trying it, so try it we will.” Okafor had 22 points and 17 rebounds against Brooklyn and Noel scored 18 points.

1. The Clippers have won by an average of 23.9 points during their eight-game winning streak against the 76ers.

2. Los Angeles PG Chris Paul has topped 20 points in three straight games but was just 8-of-23 shooting while scoring 22 against Miami.

3. Philadelphia rookie PG T.J. McConnell matched his season best of 17 points while starting in place of Smith on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Clippers 118, 76ers 101