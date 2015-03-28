Clippers secure playoff spot with win

PHILADELPHIA -- Making the NBA playoffs has become routine for the Los Angeles Clippers, once the league’s laughingstock.

“What? We clinched tonight?” veteran point guard Chris Paul asked reporters after he scored 25 points in a 119-98 rout of the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Guard J.J. Redick added 19 points for the Clippers (48-25), who qualified for the postseason for an unprecedented fourth straight season. Before the current stretch, they had never made it more than two straight years.

Now, however, they are dreaming bigger dreams.

“There are a few teams in the league who get to the playoffs, they consider it a successful year,” Paul said. “For us, we’re playing for more than that. That’s just how it is. Not trying to be ungrateful, but we’re playing for a bigger purpose.”

Coach Doc Rivers is also looking at the big picture.

“It’s nice,” he said of reaching the postseason. “It’s still an accomplishment. Now we’re trying to win as many as we can, stay as healthy as we can and get ready for the playoffs.”

Center DeAndre Jordan shrugged off 5-of-17 foul shooting to contribute 17 points and 20 rebounds for Los Angeles, which has won six straight. Forward Matt Barnes scored 15 points.

Rookie center Nerlens Noel had a career-high 30 points and 14 rebounds for the Sixers (18-55), who lost for the third time in four games. Guard Ish Smith had 18 points and nine assists.

Noel, who became the first rookie to generate at least 30 points and 14 boards since Clippers forward Blake Griffin on March 23, 2011, called the game “a great learning experience” for the young Sixers.

Coach Brett Brown said he asked each of his players to discuss after the game what it was like to face a team of the Clippers’ caliber.

“This is what we have to remember,” he said. “It needs to resonate, and we need to hear that. And how do we fix that? We want that.”

Paul, a perennial All-Star checked all night by Smith and fellow journeyman Isaiah Canaan, made 9 of 15 shots from the floor and had seven assists. He has eclipsed the 20-point plateau in six of his last seven games and is averaging 22.3 during that span.

Jordan had eight points and seven rebounds in the third quarter and Griffin contributed eight of his 10 points as the Clippers outscored the Sixers 32-14 to extend a 62-54 halftime lead to 94-68.

Los Angeles went 13 of 20 from the floor in the quarter and Philadelphia missed 15 of its 19 attempts, including the last 10.

None of the Clippers’ starters played in the fourth quarter, when they extended their lead to as many as 32 points.

The Clippers, who never trailed, made six of their first seven shots from the field, three of those being jumpers by Redick, to assume a 15-4 lead out of the gate. The Sixers closed to 25-19 later in the quarter, but Paul scored the last nine points of the quarter, giving Los Angeles a 34-19 cushion after one.

The Clippers went up by as many as 19 points in the second quarter and were ahead 60-44 with 1:24 left.

Then the Sixers began intentionally fouling Jordan, who entered the game shooting 39.9 percent at the free-throw line. He missed six times at the line in the half’s final 41.9 seconds, enabling Philadelphia to reel off nine straight points and close to 62-54 at the break. Noel had four of those points and finished the half with 18 points and nine rebounds.

Paul paced the Clippers with 19 first-half points and Redick chipped in with 14. Jordan contributed nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocks but missed nine of his 12 free-throw attempts.

The Sixers also turned to the “hack-a-Jordan” strategy at the end of the third quarter, but he made two of his four free throws.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers said that while the NBA’s Coach of the Year award will certainly go to the coach of a winning team, the job that Brett Brown has done with the 76ers this season is nothing short of “remarkable.” As Rivers put it, “You have a group of guys that have bought into a team way. A lot of them know they’re probably not going to be on the team (in the future), yet they play the right way, they execute and they just compete.” ... Sixers G Jason Richardson did not start for the first time in 15 games since his return last month after missing two years with knee and foot injuries. ... Clippers G Jamal Crawford, out since March 2 with a bruised right calf, missed his 12th straight game.