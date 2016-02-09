Clippers rally to defeat 76ers in OT

PHILADELPHIA -- The Los Angeles Clippers were far from great on Monday night against the downtrodden Philadelphia 76ers, but they were good enough.

The Clippers, in fact, are making a habit of that.

Guards Jamal Crawford and J.J. Redick scored 23 points each, and center DeAndre Jordan had four of his 12 in overtime as the Clippers rallied to beat the Sixers, 98-92.

“We’re becoming that team that no matter how it looks, or how the game is being played, we’re finding ways at the end,” coach Doc Rivers said after his team improved to 4-0 in overtime this season.

Guard Chris Paul added 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Clippers, who trailed by 19 points in the first half and eight with six minutes left in regulation. They closed regulation on a 12-4 run, then scored the first eight points of the extra period.

Jordan also had 21 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Redick forced overtime by drilling a 3-pointer with 10.5 seconds left in regulation as the Clippers improved to 35-17 and 19-4 without forward Blake Griffin, who tore his left quadriceps tendon on Christmas Day and broke his right hand punching a member of the team’s equipment staff in January.

Los Angeles prevailed despite shooting just 36.8 percent from the floor. Paul was 5-for-18, and Redick 7-for-18.

“It was ugly out there for most of the game,” Paul said. “Good teams find a way to win, and that’s what we did.”

Los Angeles did limit the Sixers, the NBA’s worst team at 8-44, to 37.8 percent shooting.

Reserve forward Jerami Grant had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia. Guard Ish Smith collected 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but missed 17 of his 24 attempts from the floor.

Backup guard/forward Hollis Thompson scored 16 points, and center Jahlil Okafor had 14 points and nine rebounds, but his potential game-winning jumper at the buzzer in regulation barely caught the back iron.

Jordan then dunked a lob from Paul 11 seconds into the extra period to give the Clippers the lead for good.

Crawford and Paul followed with baskets, and Jordan rebounded Paul’s miss and dunked with 3:04 left, giving Los Angeles a 96-88 lead.

“That was the best execution we had all game,” Rivers said. “And you look at each other like, ‘Where was that all game?’ That was nice to see.”

The Sixers took an 84-76 lead with six minutes left in regulation on a layup by Smith, but missed nine of their last 10 attempts from the floor in regulation.

Philadelphia nonetheless was ahead 88-85 in the closing seconds. Redick then lost Smith on Jordan’s screen at the top of the circle, took a pass from Paul on the right wing and buried a wide-open triple to tie it.

Okafor, isolated against Jordan on the left wing, missed a long jumper at the buzzer.

“I wish that Jahlil would have driven DeAndre,” coach Brett Brown said, “but I give DeAndre some credit, too.”

Okafor had other concerns, however.

“I was just trying to make sure I got a shot up in time, and I didn’t want to turn the ball over,” he said. “He’s such a good defender; he’s so long. Those were my two keys.”

The Sixers made their first seven shots en route to a 21-9 lead out of the gate, with forward Robert Covington and Okafor scoring six points each. Crawford answered with seven of his own as the Clippers climbed within 23-22 late in the first quarter, but the Sixers pushed their advantage to 51-32 with 4:24 left in the first half, on a floater by Smith over Jordan.

Moments later, the Clippers reeled off 10 straight points, eight of those by Redick, to cut the gap to 57-49.

By halftime, the Philadelphia lead was 59-49. Covington led the Sixers with 11 points in the half, and Grant had 10.

Redick scored 15 before the break to pace Los Angeles, which shot just 34 percent from the floor in the first half. The Sixers made half their attempts.

The Sixers continued to fend off the Clippers in the third quarter, scoring six of the period’s last eight points after Los Angeles closed to 67-63 on a jumper by Crawford. That enabled Philadelphia to carry a 73-65 lead into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Los Angeles F Paul Pierce sat out Monday, after playing in the first game of a back-to-back Sunday. ... Clippers G Austin Rivers, who missed his third straight game with a broken left hand, saw a hand specialist earlier in the day and was told he will not need surgery. ... Sixers F Richaun Holmes was active after missing the two previous game with a sprained right ankle. He did not play, however. ... Philadelphia G Ish Smith was supposed to be on a minute restriction after missing Saturday’s victory over Brooklyn with a sprained left ankle. Brown hoped to use him no more than 24 minutes, but he wound up playing over 33.