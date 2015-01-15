Clippers slow Lillard, best Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Guards Jamal Crawford and Chris Paul and center DeAndre Jordan all had outstanding games at the offensive end for the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, it was Los Angeles’ defensive job on guard Damian Lillard that paved the way for a 100-94 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

Lillard finished with 15 points, but Portland’s All-Star point guard got 12 of them in the fourth quarter. He shot 1-for-8 through the first three periods.

”He has proved this year he’s as good as anybody in the NBA,“ said Crawford, the one-time Trail Blazer who came off the Los Angeles bench for 25 points. ”He demands a lot of attention.

“Chris was guarding him the majority of the time, but it was going to be a team effort. Guys did a really good job on him. And he’s such a great player, he still hit impossible shots toward the end.”

Paul had 23 points -- hitting 10 straight free throws over the final 4:35 -- and added 10 assists. Jordan collected 17 points on 8-for-8 shooting to go with 18 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the sixth time in eight games.

“Tonight, we won defensively,” said Paul, who made only six of 18 shots from the field but grabbed six rebounds in addition to chasing Lillard around. “Lillard is such a great player, a great scorer. It wasn’t just me tonight. We were doubling him, trying to get the ball out of his hands.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge had a big night, scoring 37 points and grabbing 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost for only the third time in 16 outings.

”(Aldridge) carried us,“ said Lillard, who finished 5-for-16 from the field. ”(The Clippers) didn’t have an answer for him. When we executed, he got good looks and made shots. When we didn‘t, we were able to throw it down to him, and he was able to make a tough shot.

“It’s bittersweet we didn’t win the game, especially with an effort like that from him.”

Crawford shot 10-for-22 from the field, nine of his baskets coming from the perimeter. None was bigger than the 30-foot 3-pointer that broke an 89-89 tie with 3:58 left, giving Los Angeles (26-13) the lead for good.

“Seemed like it was in the air for five seconds,” Lillard said.

With Crawford (15 first-half points) and Jordan (13 first-half points) doing much of the damage, the Clippers took a 50-49 lead into the break. Aldridge was the big gun for Portland, scoring 22 first-half points on 10-for-16 shooting. Crawford hit four straight rainbow jumpers -- the last one from 3-point range -- to push the Clippers ahead 41-32 midway through the second quarter.

Forward Meyers Leonard hit a pair of free throws to draw Portland even at 72-72 with 1:26 left in the third quarter. The teams took that score into the final period.

Guard C.J. McCollum’s driving layup gave the Blazers a 76-74 edge, their first since the game’s first minute. Portland (30-9) built its advantage to 85-79 with seven minutes left, but the Clippers scored six straight to tie it at 85-85 with 5:20 to play.

Lillard drilled a 27-foot 3-pointer, but Paul sank four straight free throws to put Los Angeles back on top 89-88 with 4:35 to go. Crawford’s bomb from 3-point land made it 92-89 with 3:55 remaining.

Crawford buried an 18-footer to make it 94-89 with 2:05 left, but Aldridge scored on a fadeaway to cut it to 94-91 with 1:45 to go.

Paul made a pair at the line for a 96-91 Clippers advantage with 1:16 left, then all but wrapped things up with two more gift shots for a 98-91 edge with 23.6 seconds to go.

“They’re one of the better teams in the league,” Crawford said. “We feel we’re one of the better teams in the league. There was a lot of energy in the building. The whole country was watching (on ESPN). It was a really good game.”

NOTES: F LaMarcus Aldridge, C Chris Kaman (15 points, 11 rebounds) and F Meyers Leonard (11 points, 10 rebounds) gave Portland three double-doubles for the first time this season. ... The Clippers won despite scoring only 24 points in the paint. They made 18 of 19 foul shots and held the Blazers to 6-for-26 shooting from 3-point range. ... Clippers coach Doc Rivers, asked if Portland G Damian Lillard is making a name for himself: “He’s not making a name for himself; he’s already made one. Doesn’t he have a new shoe that just came out? That’s impressive. I never had a shoe.” What would Rivers’ shoe look like? “It’d be heavy, and it’d be slow,” he cracked. ... Rivers, on PG Chris Paul: “We only ask Chris to guard the best point guard, score, assist and get 100 steals a game.”