Lillard leads Blazers past Clippers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For three quarters, guard Damian Lillard shots were mostly bouncing off rims.

In the fourth quarter, though, the two-time All-Star put it all together.

Lillard scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter and forward Ed Davis came off the bench for season highs in points (17) and rebounds (15) to lead the Portland Trail Blazers past the Los Angeles Clippers 102-91 Friday night at the Moda Center.

The Trail Blazers (5-8) outscored the Clippers 16-4 over the final four minutes to snap a seven-game losing streak. Center Mason Plumlee had a season-high 18 points and 10 boards and guard CJ McCollum scored 18 points for Portland in a game that saw 17 ties and 15 lead changes.

Forward Blake Griffin collected 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers (6-6), who lost for the sixth time in eight games after starting the season 4-0. Guard Jamal Crawford added 20 points off the bench and center DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 points and 15 rebounds for the losers.

Related Coverage Los Angeles Clippers - PlayerWatch

Lillard, 6 for 19 from the field through three quarters, was 4 for 6 in the fourth quarter, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range in the game’s final 3 1/2 minutes. He knocked down back-to-back shots from beyond the arc to give Portland a 93-87 lead, then made a third one for a 100-87 advantage, effectively burying the Clippers.

“Big shots,” Plumlee said. “Those 3’s were like daggers.”

“The ball felt great coming off my hands all night and it just wasn’t falling,” Lillard said. “When one finally went in, I was like ‘OK, next one’s going up.’ When that one in, I was like in a zone. I‘m just happy I was finally able to get a few down.”

Portland outrebounded L.A. 55-42.

“We got crushed on the glass,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “They just kept getting second shots. That really hurt us.”

Leading the way was Davis, who had 10 of the Blazers’ 17 boards off the offensive glass.

“I just wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Davis said. “It’s easy for me. We have guards who attack the rim. They attract a lot of attention (from defenders). My man usually goes to try to block the shot, and I get wide-open put-backs.”

Ahead by one at the half, the Blazers started the third quarter on a 15-6 run to jump in front 63-53. Crawford brought the Clippers back to within 67-65 with five straight points, and soon the visitors tied the count at 70-70. Crawford’s 3-pointer pushed L.A. ahead 73-72, but forward Al-Farouq Aminu answered from beyond the race, and Portland went into the fourth quarter holding a 75-73 edge.

Griffin’s jumper brought the Clippers to within 86-85 with 4:10 left. Moments later, Lillard knocked down back-to-back 3‘s, and suddenly Portland was on top 93-87 with 3:08 to go.

When Lillard rained in another 3 with 1:46 left, Portland’s lead was 100-87, and it was over.

“We’re a long way from where we want to be, we really are,” Crawford said. “Not saying we won’t get there, but we have work to do.”

The Clippers jumped to a 20-13 lead as Portland hit only 5 of its first 16 shots from the field. The Blazers closed out the quarter with a 10-3 run and the teams went into the second quarter tied 23-23, McCollum scoring 11 of Portland’s points.

With Crawford sinking three 3-pointers, the Clippers regained the advantage at 35-31, but Portland -- with a 28-17 edge on the boards -- rallied to carry a 48-47 lead into intermission.

NOTES: F Ed Davis, C Mason Plumlee and F Al-Farouq Aminu (10 points, 12 rebounds) all had double-doubles for Portland. ... Portland F Meyers Leonard (shoulder) missed his fifth straight game. ...G JJ Redick, who missed the previous three games (back), was back in the Clippers’ starting lineup but had a poor shooting night (3 for 12, 1 for from 3-point range, seven points) ... The Clippers held out F Paul Pierce, who had played 32 minutes Thursday night in a 124-117 loss to Golden State. For the purpose of rest? “I don’t know -- can you put down ‘old age’ as a reason?” Coach Doc Rivers said. ... Clippers G Pablo Prigioni (flu) also sat out the game. .. G Lance Stephenson started after a DNP (did not play/coach’s decision) against the Warriors but managed only two points in 19 minutes. ... Blazers G Damian Lillard (25.1) and G CJ McCollum (20.3) entered the game as the league’s No. 3 scoring tandem behind Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. “Those two guys are having a hell of a year,” Rivers said. “Terry (Stotts, the Portland coach) is putting them in great positions to score. They’re scoring and they’re assisting. They’re helping the whole team score. They’re dangerous.”