EditorsNote: Lillard had 28 points, not 26

Trail Blazers move on after grinding out win over Clippers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Terry Stotts admitted afterward it was a “grind-it-out game.” Is the final score in a sometimes-ugly game the only thing that matters?

“I think 106-103 is beautiful,” Stotts said Friday night after his Portland Trail Blazers had beaten the Los Angeles Clippers by that count at the Moda Center to close out their first-round playoff series in six games.

Backcourt mates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 48 points and center Mason Plumlee sank the three deciding free throws in the final 14.7 seconds for the Trail Blazers, who move on to face the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

Lillard scored 28 points, McCollum added 20 and Plumlee contributed nine points and grabbed 14 rebounds for Portland, which opens the Western semis Sunday at Golden State.

Jamal Crawford came off the bench for a career playoff-high 32 points for the Clippers, but missed on a driving layup that could have tied the game in the closing seconds.

“It came down to one possession,” said Lillard, who also had seven assists and five rebounds. “I was really proud of what our team did tonight. We knew (the Clippers) could come in here and win this game. I was happy with how we executed down the stretch. We didn’t panic. We did the things necessary to win the game.”

Austin Rivers -- who left early in the game after being elbowed and then returned with 11 stitches over his left eye -- collected 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds while Jordan had 15 points and 20 boards for the Clippers.

The Clippers were going without injured All-Stars Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, and Jordan was missing in the final minutes after turning an ankle.

”This team had more heart than any team I’ve ever seen,“ Clippers coach Doc Rivers said, choking up as he met with the media afterward. ”It was amazing to coach them. We had so much stuff thrown at us. As a coach, the fight and the intensity we played with makes you extremely proud.

“I’ve been around a long time. What I’ve loved about this group is they never looked for an excuse. They never doubted. They believed they could do it. It says a lot about chemistry and toughness.”

Portland led 103-97 after Lillard made a pair at the line with 1:37 left, but the Clippers responded with six straight points. Crawford converted a drive, Redick scored on a reverse layup and Crawford made two foul shots, and suddenly it was 103-103 with 32.1 seconds left.

Plumlee was fouled and made both free-throw attempts to make it 105-103 with 14.7 seconds to play. Crawford failed to convert a drive at the other end, and Plumlee made 1 of 2 at the line with 1.5 ticks left. Rivers’ desperation 3-point heave was short at the buzzer.

“Their injuries were a setback, but they competed hard,” Stotts said. “I really admire what they were able to do. We knew they were going to play hard. We knew they’d compete, and they did. I‘m thrilled with the win, but my hat’s off to them.”

Portland took a 50-48 lead into the half despite 22 points by Crawford. Lillard had 14 points and McCollum 11 for the Blazers.

Luc Mbah a Moute’s three-point play and J.J. Redick’s 3-point shot gave the Clippers a 58-53 advantage early in the third quarter. Al-Farouq Aminu, Lillard and Mo Harkless followed with consecutive 3’s and the Blazers used an 11-2 run to go ahead 64-60. The Clippers took an 82-80 advantage into the final period.

Portland led only 88-87 with seven minutes remaining, but the Blazers increased the margin to 98-91 on a McCollum with 4:49 to play. Jordan’s tip-in closed it to 98-93, and Redick knocked down a jumper to close the gap to 98-95 with 2:50 left. The Clippers hung in, but the Blazers had just enough to get done in the end.

Now it’s on to face the Warriors without an injured Stephen Curry, at least to start the series.

“We thought the Clippers were tough, but (the Warriors are) a championship team,” Lillard said. “Even without Steph, that is a championship team. We can’t be worried about who’s not out there. We just watched them beat Houston by 25 twice without Steph.”

NOTES: Clipper G Austin Rivers took an elbow from Portland F Al-Farouq Aminu five minutes into the game and departed. He returned in the second quarter after taking 11 stitches above his left eye. ... G Damian Lillard, who went 4-for-9 from 3-point range, moved into fourth place on Portland’s career playoff list with 49 made 3-point shots. ... The Blazers own a 79-37 home record in the playoffs over the years -- 40-23 in the first round.